Jake Paul: 'I Have to Be Perfect' Against Tyron Woodley in Aug. 29 Boxing Match

Jake Paul: 'I Have to Be Perfect' Against Tyron Woodley in Aug. 29 Boxing MatchAugust 13, 2021
Jake Paul put aside his typical bravado and out-spoken commentary for a brief moment of seriousness on Thursday as he prepares to face MMA star Tyron Woodley in a boxing match at the end of the month.
The YouTuber spoke to The Pat McAfee Show and acknowledged just how much of a challenge he has ahead of him, noting that he'll need to be perfect to have a chance against the one-time UFC Welterweight champion.
"This is a guy with knockout power," Paul said. "One of the best welterweights ever. I know that and my team knows that. My coaches know that. So we're doing everything in our power to prepare for him."
Pat McAfee
"This is my hardest fight for sure, most serious opponent. Everything in this camp is more serious. I have to be perfect on August 29th" @jakepaul on his match with @TWooodley
Paul added that this is the most serious he's ever trained for a fight.
Previously, the 24-year-old defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson and former Bellator fighter Ben Askren—defeating each of them by knockout along the way.
However, Woodley presents a different challenge. Even at 39 years old, the Missouri native has held his own in plenty of high-stakes challenges over the last two years, going the distance against Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns and reaching the fifth round against Colby Covington. Those UFC stars came with a much more accomplished resume than Paul's.
Paul clearly knows this, and if he has any shot at becoming a serious contender in the pro boxing circuit, he'll need to be flawless on Aug. 29. Anything less, and it'll be difficult to rebuild his reputation in the ring.