Jake Paul Invites LeBron James to Attend Tyron Woodley Fight: 'Pull Up, Baby!'

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Jake Paul wants LeBron James in attendance for his upcoming fight against Tyron Woodley.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer called on James to make an appearance at the bout, which will take place Aug. 29 in Cleveland.

"LeBron, pull up baby!" Paul told TMZ. "When I was 12, came and saw your games. I paid good money for some front-row seats. I was yelling at you from the crowds. I think it’s only right that you pull up and yell, 'Jake! Jake!' But look, LeBron, this one’s for the city man, pull up!"

Paul is from Cleveland and said he wanted to have the match in his hometown because not many major boxing events take place in the area. James is from Akron, about 45 minutes outside Cleveland, and spent 11 seasons with the Cavaliers.

Paul's fights have attracted massive celebrities in the past, so it wouldn't be out of the question for someone of James' caliber to pop in. That said, the Lakers star and his family spend the vast majority of their time in the Los Angeles area; it's unclear if a Paul boxing match is worth making the trip home.