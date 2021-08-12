Saints Rumors: Michael Thomas Trade Not Being Discussed Despite Recent Issues

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Despite some indications there is a rift between the New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas due to the timing of his knee surgery, the two-time All-Pro wide receiver reportedly isn't going to be traded.

Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Thomas and Saints head coach Sean Payton "have had positive talks" recently and "are not seeking a split."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

