Jamal Adams Rumors: Seahawks 'Not Budging' on Final Contract Offer

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have gone as far as they're willing in negotiations with Jamal Adams, according to Adam Jude and Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. As the safety continues to a new contract, the Seahawks rebuffed Adams' latest attempt to meet in the middle with sources telling the outlet Seattle is "not budging" from it's most recent offer.

Per Jude and Condotta:

"On Friday, the Seahawks made what they labeled their final offer: $17.5 million in total annual compensation on a four-year contract, with roughly $38 million guaranteed, a deal that would make Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

"The average per year, though, also would be just below the $18 million of middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, a key consideration for the Seahawks in leaving the 10-year veteran and longtime defensive captain as the highest-paid defensive player on the team."

Adams' camp reportedly asked for $40 million in guarantees instead of $38 million along with shifting more bonus money to the first three years of the new deal rather than spreading it out over all four.

The Seattle Times reports the two sides have not spoken since Friday.

While arguing over the fine print on a multimillion dollar deal may seem trite, it may be one of his last opportunities to cash in on a lifetime worth of work for the 25-year-old safety.

The former New York Jets star is also a three-time Pro Bowler and 2019 All-Pro who is looking to be compensated as such. That type of skill level is why the Seahawks traded a first- and third-round pick in the 2021 draft along with a first-rounder in 2022 and safety Bradley McDougald to acquire him last July.

In turn, Adams played 12 games, racking up a career-high 9.5 sacks with 83 total tackles, three pass deflections and a forced fumble. He continues to sit out of training camp until Seattle meets his contract demands.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As of last Friday, the Seahawks feel their best offer is on the table.