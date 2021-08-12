Conor McGregor Says Daniel Cormier Showed Up to Press Event Drunk

Jonathan Moore/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Conor McGregor escalated his verbal spat with Daniel Cormier on Wednesday apparently in response to the retired UFC star's comments on his DC & RC podcast.

In a series of tweets, the Irishman claimed without evidence that Cormier attended a media event for McGregor-Poirier III while drunk and wondered if UFC should fire him as a commentator while mocking Cormier's appearance:

Those comments came shortly after Cormier went on his podcast to tell McGregor to focus on his spiraling career after McGregor called him a "fat drunk f--k" in a since-deleted tweet. The former two-division champion has dropped back-to-back bouts for the first time in his career and has lost four of his last seven fights.

"So McGregor, listen to me bud. Stop worrying about me. Don't worry about Daniel Cormier," Cormier said (h/t Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting). "Don't worry about the things that I'm saying. Don't worry about how I'm dressing and how I'm looking. Don't do that. Worry about the dudes that keep beating your ass every time you go into the Octagon."

It's not uncommon for McGregor to make incendiary or offensive comments on social media—especially when he's waiting to find his next opponent. That has taken a rather cruel turn recently with McGregor tweeting—then deleting—an insult referencing the death of former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap.

"When someone is not with us–he is not even alive–this shows what you have inside. This shows how dirty you are." Nurmagomedov said Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast in response to the comments. "When you one of the best in the world and you come and you punch someone who is like 70 years old, like an old man [in a pub], this shows your heart. This shows who you are inside, how dirty you are. When you have parents and you have kids, how can you show yourself like this? I don't understand why his close people don't go, 'Hey, what's going on?'"

Neither Cormier nor UFC has responded to McGregor's latest claims as of Wednesday evening. McGregor continues to rehab a broken leg he suffered against Poirier in their last bout. UFC currently has no plans for a return to the Octagon for its one-time biggest star.