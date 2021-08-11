Saints' Deonte Harris Reportedly Asked Police to 'Just Let Me Go' During DUI Arrest

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Details have emerged regarding Maryland State Police's July 16 arrest of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Amie Just of the Times-Picayune provided details from the officer's report. Among them, Harris blew a .246 on the breathalyzer, more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit of .08.

The officer said that he initially pulled Harris over after observing his Mercedes-Benz C300 moving across three traffic lanes and exceeding the speed limit by over 20 mph on Interstate 695 at roughly 1:30 a.m. in Baltimore County.

According to the report, Harris provided his credit card instead of his driver's license and was soon given three field sobriety tests, which he failed.

The officer also said he smelled alcohol on Harris' breath and person and noted bloodshot eyes. When asked if he had been drinking, Harris reportedly said that he had been doing so since 4 p.m. ET and consumed "two to three" cocktails.

He also "displayed 16 of the 18 physical clues police look for when observing for potential DUI," per Just's relaying of the police report.

In addition, Harris reportedly asked the officer to "just let me go" as he was being taken to the Towson Precinct (Baltimore County) for processing.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per Just, Harris eventually received citations for "driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, negligent driving, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device instructions and exceeding the speed limit."

Harris earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors as a returner during his rookie season in 2019, notably leading the league with 36 punt returns for 338 yards. He also added a punt-return touchdown and 24 kick returns for 644 yards.

Last year, Harris averaged 12.2 yards per punt return and 27.3 yards per kick return. He also caught 20 passes for 186 yards and one score.

Harris is currently taking part in the Saints' training camp, but he is subject to NFL discipline.

ESPN's Rich Cimini outlined those penalties in 2019:

"According to the league's alcohol policy, a first-time offender gets a minimum two-game suspension but can receive additional discipline if NFL commissioner Roger Goodell determines there were aggravating circumstances, including extreme intoxication, property damage or serious injury to the player or another party."

The Saints are currently scheduled to open their season at home against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 12.