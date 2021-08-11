Jets WR Denzel Mims Says He Lost 20 Pounds Due to Food Poisoning

AP Photo/Stew Milne

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims told reporters that he lost 20 pounds last spring after suffering food poisoning following a plate of bad salmon.

"I haven't touched salmon ever since then," Mims said, per ESPN's Rich Cimini, who outlined the physical toll that the wideout underwent.

"Mims, a 2020 second-round pick, missed most of the offseason practices as he dealt with the severe effects. He vomited for two weeks and required antibiotics because of an intestinal infection. He didn't say where he ate the salmon (he wasn't asked), but a source said it was served in the Jets' cafeteria. His weight plummeted from 217 to 197, such a dramatic decline that he's only back to 208 after two months of healthy eating."

The Jets selected Mims with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. The ex-Baylor Bear had 23 catches for 357 yards in nine games.

A hamstring injury forced him onto injured reserve in September 2020, and he didn't make his debut until Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills. Mims also missed one game because of a personal issue.

Mims is currently listed behind wideouts/starters Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole on the Jets' first unofficial depth chart. Cimini said he is "no better than fifth or sixth" on the Jets' depth chart at the position.

Cimini also noted that Mims got off to a slow training camp start but has since picked it up. SNY's Ralph Vacchiano noted Mims' good day at the office Wednesday:

Jets head coach Robert Saleh also said "no, absolutely not" when asked if the Jets would consider giving up on him.

"He's working his tail off, and the harder he works, the more he puts in, the more opportunities he's going to get. He's part of the rotation," Saleh said, per Cimini.

Mims outlined the extra work he's been doing to "be ready."

Mims and the Jets are scheduled to open their preseason against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Saturday evening.