Raiders Reportedly Launch Internal Investigation After Departures of 4 Executives

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly launched an internal investigation after four executives departed the organization this summer, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports.

Team president Marc Badain, CFO Ed Villanueva, controller Araxie Grant and vice president of strategy and business development Brandon Doll have all departed since June.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

