Deshaun Watson Listed as 4th-String QB on Texans' Unofficial Depth Chart

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Houston Texans listed Deshaun Watson as the fourth-string quarterback on their unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Watson's availability for the 2021 season is unsettled as the NFL conducts its own investigation into 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints filed against him by women alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage appointments.

Tyrod Taylor is projected as the Texans' starter on the depth chart:

