A.J. Brown: 'I'll Bet All My Game Checks' on Jets' Elijah Moore Winning OROY Award

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is all-in on Elijah Moore being the brightest star in the 2021 rookie class.

Appearing on the Raw Room podcast, Brown said he will "bet all my game checks" on the New York Jets wideout winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The bet means Brown would be willing to wager his entire 2021 base salary of $1.009 million.

Brown does have some bias in this prediction, as he was teammates with Moore for one season at the University of Mississippi in 2018. Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf was also on that team.

Brown's confidence in Moore isn't totally unwarranted. The 21-year-old has earned rave reviews for his performance in training camp.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic wrote on Monday that "no Jets receiver has dominated daily like Moore" and the "team believes it has a star on its hands."

If the second-round pick ends up being Zach Wilson's favorite target right out of the gate, Moore could be the first Jets player to win an NFL Rookie of the Year since Sheldon Richardson took home the defensive award in 2013.

The Jets have never had an offensive player win the NFL Rookie of the Year award since its inception in 1967.