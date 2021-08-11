Little League World Series Regionals 2021: Wednesday Scores and Bracket Results

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The pressure was on during Wednesday's Little League World Series games as each team tried to stay alive in its region.

The Southeast region completed its tournament with Tennessee defeating Florida in the regional final. Both teams will now move onto the full LLWS in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will only feature United States teams with each region sending two squads.

The six other regions in action Wednesday were continuing their elimination bracket, with every team trying to avoid a second loss that would knock them out of contention. Here is the latest from around the country as the organization move one step closer to a title.

2021 Little League World Series Regional Results

Great Lakes Region

West Side LL (Ohio) def. Warren County South LL (Kentucky), 6-0

Mid-Atlantic Region

Canal LL (Delaware) def. Capitol City LL (Washington, D.C.), 14-1

Midwest Region

Davenport Southeast LL (Iowa) def. Fargo LL (North Dakota), 11-3

New England Region

North Hampshire-Hooksett LL (New Hampshire) def. Saco/Dayton LL (Maine), 19-1

Northwest Region

Lake Oswego LL (Oregon) vs. Cody LL (Wyoming), 10 p.m. ET

Southeast Region

Nolensville LL (Tennessee) def. Martin County North LL (Florida), 10-3

West Region

Washington LL (Utah) vs. Torrance LL (Southern California), 7 p.m. ET

Regional brackets and box scores available at LittleLeague.org.

The Southeast regional final was the main attraction Wednesday as Florida and Tennessee battled for positioning in the Little League World Series bracket.

Florida had been the dominant team throughout the tournament, but it was Tennessee that came through with the shocking victory after a 10-run fifth inning was enough to secure the easy win.

Nolan Brown has been a key player throughout the week for Nolensville Little League and he came through again with three RBI, including a two-run single in the fifth to help clinch the win.

Florida and Tennessee will now join Southwest finalists West Texas and Louisiana in the full LLWS bracket.

The remaining regions were whittling down their teams through the elimination bracket. In each competition, Wednesday's winners put themselves one win away from a trip to Williamsport while the loser saw their run come to an end.

Each region now only has three teams remaining and will be down to just two by Friday.

Delaware is one of the teams advancing after a big 14-1 win over the team from Washington D.C. Shortstop Aiden Collie truly impressed with his work both offensively and defensively in the win:

Collie finished with three hits and six RBI during the game, including a grand slam, putting Canal Little League into the next round against the loser of New Jersey's game against Pennsylvania.

Iowa also lit up the scoreboard with the 11-3 win over North Dakota, including six runs in the first inning to take control of the game. Sean Hendricks pitched four innings while adding three RBI to help Davenport Southeast Little League stay alive in the Midwest region.

A win over South Dakota or Nebraska will then be enough to earn a spot in the Little League World Series.

In New England, it was New Hampshire that got its offense going in a 19-1 win over Maine. The Lucier twins dominated at the plate in the win, with Tristan tallying five RBI:

A matchup against either Connecticut or Massachusetts looms in the next round for the New Hampshire squad.

In the Great Lakes region, Ohio advanced to the next round after Kentucky withdrew because of COVID-19. They will face the loser of Illinois and Michigan for the right to go to the Little League World Series.

Six more teams will punch their tickets to the next tournament on Wednesday with key games in each remaining region.