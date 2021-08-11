Frank Reich, Chris Ballard Agree to New Contracts with Colts Through 2026

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday that they locked in two of the most prominent members of their organization.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen was the first to report the Colts have signed head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to contract extensions that run through the 2026 season.

Ballard was entering the final season of a five-year contract that he signed in January 2017. The 52-year-old joined the Colts after spending four seasons in the Kansas City Chiefs front office as the director of player personnel (2013-14) and director of football operations (2015-16).

Reich had two years remaining on the five-year deal he signed in February 2018. He was hired by the Colts after Josh McDaniels backed out of a deal to replace Chuck Pagano.

Prior to joining the Colts, Reich was instrumental in helping the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII as their offensive coordinator. He began his coaching career in Indianapolis as an offensive assistant under Tony Dungy in 2008.

Reich also worked as the Colts quarterbacks coach (2009-10) and wide receivers coach (2011) on Jim Caldwell's staff.

The Colts have made the playoffs twice in the past three seasons. They ranked ninth in the NFL in scoring offense and 10th in scoring defense last year.