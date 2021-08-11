Seahawks Rumors: Latest on Jamal Adams, Duane Brown Contract Extension Negotiations

AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart

Two of the most important players for the Seattle Seahawks continue to sit out practice while seeking a new contract from the organization.

Per ESPN's Brady Henderson, the Seahawks do have an offer on the table to Jamal Adams and "are awaiting word on whether he will accept it."

Henderson added the Seahawks are not currently talking with offensive tackle Duane Brown about a new deal "at the moment."

Brown and Adams are entering the final season of their contracts in 2021.

Seattle is in a tricky financial situation when it comes to trying to negotiate new deals with anyone on its roster. The team has $5.8 million in cap space right now, per Spotrac.

Bob Condotta and Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reported Monday that Russell Wilson has told Seahawks management he would be willing to restructure his contract to help facilitate deals for Adams and Brown.

Adams seems like the higher priority at this point, especially because the Seahawks traded two first-round picks to the New York Jets to acquire him in July 2020. He is set to earn $9.86 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract.

Brown has a $10 million base salary in 2021.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Condotta and Jude noted Adams and the Seahawks came close to an agreement that would have made the 25-year-old the highest-paid safety in the NFL, but the deal "stalled over contract structure and guaranteed money."

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons is the highest-paid player at the position. He signed a four-year, $61 million deal with $35 million guaranteed in March.

Brown has been with the Seahawks since being acquired in an October 2017 trade with the Houston Texans. The four-time Pro Bowler was the fifth-ranked left tackle in the NFL last season by Pro Football Focus (h/t Sami Jarjour of The Sports On Tap).

Adams led the Seahawks with 9.5 sacks in 12 games last season. He also tied for the team lead with 14 quarterback hits and 11 tackles for loss.

Brown has started all 53 games he has played in Seattle over the past four seasons. He played every snap in 14 of 17 games, including the playoffs, in 2020.