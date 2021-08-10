X

    Former NCAA Track Star Cameron Burrell, Carl Lewis' Godson, Dies at Age 26

    Former University of Houston track star Cameron Burrell died on Monday, the school announced on Tuesday. He was 26. 

    "My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night," his father Leroy Burrell, who serves as the head coach of the Houston track team, said in a statement. "We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends."

    No cause of death has been released publicly. 

    Burrell was a national champion in 2018 in the 100m dash and was a two-time national champion in the 4x100m relay (2017-18). He was a three-time first-team All-American in both indoor and outdoor track.

    He finished fifth at the 2018 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in the 100m dash. The top two finishers in that race were 2020 Tokyo Olympians Noah Lyles and Ronnie Baker, respectively. 

    Burrell finished fifth in the 100m dash at the 2018 USATF Outdoor Championships and 18th in the event at the 2019 championships. 

    Condolence messages for the Burrell family came in from across the sports world:

    University of Houston @UHouston

    We are devastated by the unexpected passing of alumnus Cameron Burrell. We offer our sincerest condolences and support to the Burrell family and all who knew him, including Cameron’s many friends, coaches and teammates. <a href="https://t.co/Wnjb12knIh">pic.twitter.com/Wnjb12knIh</a>

    Travis Johnson @trapj99

    Nole Family Y’all please pray for the Burrell family!! He’s the Son of a Nole Great ! His parents are some of the best people I know! No parent should ever have to endure the loss of a child !Rest in Power King <a href="https://t.co/DQWgZuLZd6">pic.twitter.com/DQWgZuLZd6</a>

    S. Grant Holloway, OLY @Flaamingoo_

    Prayers to the Burrell family. You’ll be missed brother.

    Sydney McLaughlin @GoSydGo

    Rest In Peace Cam Burrell 🙏🏽🕊 prayers to his friends and family

    Carmelita Jeter @CarmelitaJeter

    Praying For The Burrell Family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

    His father Leroy Burrell won a gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Games in the 4x100m sprint and was a two-time holder of the world record in the 100m dash. His mother, Michelle Finn-Burrell, also won a gold medal at the 1992 Games in the 4x100m relay. 

    He was the godson of sprinting legend Carl Lewis. 

