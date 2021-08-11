Little League World Series Regionals 2021: Tuesday Scores and Bracket Results

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Teams have begun clinching spots in the Little League World Series as regional action continued Tuesday.

Louisiana defeated Texas West to win the Southwest Region, although both teams will represent the area in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The full tournament will feature only United States teams this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving two teams in each region a chance to compete starting Aug. 19.

The squads in the other seven regions continued to fight for their spots in the LLWS this week. Here are the latest results from around the country.

2021 Little League World Series Regional Results

Great Lakes Region

West Side LL (Ohio) def. Brownsburg LL (Indiana), 2-1

Warren County South LL (Kentucky) def. Elmbrook National LL (Wisconsin), 10-0

Mid-Atlantic Region

Canal LL (Delaware) def. Colonie LL (New York), 7-0

Capitol City LL (Washington D.C.) def. Montgomery County LL (Maryland), 1-0

Midwest Region

Davenport Southeast LL (Iowa) def. Centennial Lakes LL (Minnesota), 3-0

Fargo LL (North Dakota) def. Daniel Boone National LL (Missouri), 9-6

New England Region

Saco/Dayton LL (Maine) def. North Providence LL (Rhode Island), 21-3

North Hampshire-Hooksett LL (New Hampshire) def. Essex Town LL (Vermont), 10-0

Northwest Region

Lake Oswego LL (Oregon) def. West Valley (Idaho), 14-0

Cody LL (Wyoming) def. Knik LL (Alaska), 6-0

Southeast Region

Nolensville LL (Tennessee) def. Columbus Northern LL (Georgia), 4-2

Southwest Region

Lafayette LL (Louisiana) def. Wylie LL (Texas West), 6-2

West Region

Washington LL (Utah) def. Queen Creek LL (Arizona), 6-0

Torrance LL (Southern California) def. Summerlin South LL (Nevada), 8-6

Regional brackets and box scores available at LittleLeague.org.

Tuesday Recap

The stakes continue to rise with some teams earning their tickets to Williamsport, while others saw their dreams come to an end.

The Southwest final was the biggest game of the day, and it lived up to the billing as a late rally helped Louisiana top Texas West.

Down 2-0 for much of the game, Lafayette Little League came through with a six-run fifth inning to pull ahead before closing out the victory. It was a complete team effort in the biggest moment to win the region.

Both teams will still represent the Southwest in the LLWS.

In the Southeast region, Georgia faced Tennessee for a spot in the final against Florida. The winner clinched a spot in the Little League World Series while the loser was eliminated.

It was Tennessee that came through with the 4-2 win, avenging a loss to Georgia earlier in the tournament. Nolan Brown was the star of the game, pitching a complete six-inning game while also coming through at the plate:

Win or lose against Florida, Nolensville Little League is heading to the LLWS.

The other six regions featured games in the elimination bracket as teams were playing just to stay alive. The urgency was apparent throughout with elite defense in just about every game:

Kentucky kept its hopes alive in the Great Lakes region with an easy 10-0 win over Wisconsin, led by three hits from Camden Page. Kentucky will face Ohio, which edged Indiana with a 2-1 win Tuesday.

Chase Wilson and Cooper Oden battled in an exciting pitchers' duel, but Ohio's West Side Little League scored two in the seventh to give the team a narrow win.

The team from Washington D.C. also won a close game with a 1-0 victory over Maryland. Cameron Bates shut down the opposition on the way to the shutout win. Delaware also got a shutout in the Mid-Atlantic Region, but Matthew Rice and the offense came through in an eventual 7-0 victory.

There was a lot more offense in the New England Region as Maine defeated Rhode Island in what looked more like a football score than a baseball one. Tyler Oliver got Rhode Island on the board early with a home run:

Maine was simply unstoppable, however, pulling away for a 21-3 victory. Noah Fullerton had four hits and five RBI for Saco/Dayton Little League in the win.

It sets up a game against New Hampshire, which cruised to a 10-0 win over Vermont. Mason DeVall struck out 12 batters without allowing a hit in his four innings on the mound.

North Dakota and Missouri also battled in a high-scoring game, with North Dakota eventually coming out on top 9-6. Fargo Little League trailed 4-0 in the first inning but scored in each of the next four innings to pull out the victory. Iowa now looms in the next round after a 3-0 win over Minnesota.

Oregon was the big winner of the Northwest Region, earning a 14-0 victory over Idaho with a complete effort in all phases of the game. Oregon will take on Wyoming, which advances after Alaska had to withdraw from the tournament because of COVID-19.

Arizona also withdrew because of COVID-19, putting Utah in the next round to face Southern California after its thrilling victory over Nevada.

Torrance Little League and Summerlin South Little League battled to a 4-4 tie after six innings, and they couldn't break the tie after each team scored two in the eighth. The California squad finally ended things with another two runs in the ninth before sealing the victory in the bottom of the inning.

It's just a preview of the excitement fans should expect as the tournament continues over the next few weeks.