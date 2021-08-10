National Bank Open 2021: Monday Scores, Results and Updated Canadian Open Schedule

Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The National Bank Open—formerly known as the Rogers Cup—may have been spread across both Toronto and Montreal on Monday, but the upsets and thrilling play fed off each other despite being in different provinces.

On the women's side, it was Rebecca Marino besting No. 16 seed Madison Keys in two sets (6-3, 6-3). The No. 26th-ranked women's player in the world couldn't keep up with the Toronto native, who is now sure to see her ranking jump up from No. 220 in the WTA.

Marino fired off four aces, won 38 of 57 total points and converted four of eight break points to take down the American. Keys is now 6-4 in her career at the Canadian Open.

Here's a look at the rest of the results from the first round of play.

Canadian Open Round-Of-64 Results

Men's Singles (Toronto)

Alexander Bublik def. Daniel Evans: 6-4, 6-4

James Duckworth def. Taylor Fritz: 7-6 (2), 6-3

Fabio Fognini def. Jan-Lennard Struff: (2) 6-7, 6-2, 6-4

Tommy Paul def. Vasek Pospisil: (5) 6-7, 6-2, 6-3

John Millman def. Ricardas Berankis: 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Marin Cilic def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas: 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

Ugo Humbert def. Lorenzo Sonego: 6-3, 6-4

Reilly Opelka def. Nick Kyrgios: 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4

Lloyd Harris def. Brayden Schnur: 6-3, 6-2

Women's Singles (Montreal)

Paula Badosa def. Viktorija Golubic: 6-2, 6-3

Rebecca Marino def. No. 16 Madison Keys: 6-3, 6-3

No. 11 Maria Sakkari def. Marie Bouzkova: 6-4, 3-1

Sorana Cirstea def. Alison Riske: 6-3, 6-4

Amanda Anisimova def. Tereza Martincova: 6-1, 4-3 (walkover)

Oceane Dodin def. No. 14 Karolina Muchova: 6-3, 1-6, 6-2

Katerina Siniakova def. Jelena Ostapenko: 6-1, 6-3

Fiona Ferro def. Ajla Tomljanovic: 2-6, 6-2

Nadia Podoroska def. Magda Linette: 6-1, 6-2

Anastasia Potapova def. Shelby Rogers: 7-6 (6), 6-3

No. 13 Ons Jabeur def. Clara Burel: 6-1, 6-3

Harriet Dart def. Leylah Fernandez: 7-5, 7-6 (4)

Nick Kyrgios also found himself eliminated in the first round, falling to American Reilly Opelka in three sets. The 23-year-old from St. Joseph, Michigan, is playing in just his second Canadian Open, picking up his first victory in the process.

Despite 16 aces and winning 74 percent of his first serves, Kyrgios just couldn't keep up with Opelka, who won 102 points to the Australian's 93. After a close second set that Opelka won 7-6 (7-4), the American ran away with the third and final set to advance to the second round.

Four of the day's nine matchups in the men's singles tournament went a full three sets with Cilic, Fognini and Paul pulling off victories in the process.

Only one matchup on the women's side went three sets with Muchova requiring the extra frame to knock off Dodin.

Tennis fans won't mind if Tuesday provides more intense, early matchups. Especially with No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev getting set to face Alexander Bublik at 1:40 p.m. ET. That will immediately follow John Isner's attempt to take down Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beginning at 12:20 p.m ET.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Ugo Humbert close out the day's slate at 7 p.m. ET from Toronto.

In Montreal, all eyes will be on Coco Gauff as she makes her return to the court against Anastasija Sevastova at 11 a.m. ET after withdrawing from the United States Olympic team following a positive COVID-19 test.