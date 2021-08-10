LiAngelo Ball Scores 10 Points as Hornets Fall to Kings in 2021 NBA Summer League

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

One day after dropping 16 points on the Portland Trail Blazers, LiAngelo Ball hit double digits again as the Charlotte Hornets lost 80-70 to the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League.

Ball played 19:58 and finished with 10 points, five rebounds and two steals. In the event he fails to make the Hornets' opening-night roster, it won't be due to a lack of outside support. He had plenty of partisans behind him inside Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The 22-year-old caught fire in the first half and didn't slow down against Portland, going 5-of-8 on three-pointers. His long-range stroke was noticeably lacking Monday as he went 1-of-4.

Ball finally connected from deep in the third quarter for his lone three-point make.

For NBA fans, summer league is mostly about watching the top incoming rookies and young stars who are early into their pro careers. For a lot of those taking part, the showcase is a way to earn a contract.

Ball certainly falls into that camp, and he appears to know exactly what's at stake. Even if he's unable to reunite with younger brother LaMelo in Charlotte, he might get on the radar of another team.

Ball and the Hornets play again Thursday, tipping off against the San Antonio Spurs at 3 p.m. ET.