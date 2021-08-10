X

    LiAngelo Ball Scores 10 Points as Hornets Fall to Kings in 2021 NBA Summer League

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 10, 2021

    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    One day after dropping 16 points on the Portland Trail Blazers, LiAngelo Ball hit double digits again as the Charlotte Hornets lost 80-70 to the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League.

    Ball played 19:58 and finished with 10 points, five rebounds and two steals. In the event he fails to make the Hornets' opening-night roster, it won't be due to a lack of outside support. He had plenty of partisans behind him inside Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

    Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

    And the "We Want Gelo" chants to get LiAngelo Ball into the game have started.

    The 22-year-old caught fire in the first half and didn't slow down against Portland, going 5-of-8 on three-pointers. His long-range stroke was noticeably lacking Monday as he went 1-of-4.

    Rod Boone @rodboone

    LiAngelo Ball is cold today. Had a wide-open look but fired up an airball. Doesn't have the same rhythm so far.

    Ball finally connected from deep in the third quarter for his lone three-point make.

    NBA TV @NBATV

    LiAngelo Ball hits from deep 💧 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a> <a href="https://t.co/yULXY171En">pic.twitter.com/yULXY171En</a>

    For NBA fans, summer league is mostly about watching the top incoming rookies and young stars who are early into their pro careers. For a lot of those taking part, the showcase is a way to earn a contract.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Ball certainly falls into that camp, and he appears to know exactly what's at stake. Even if he's unable to reunite with younger brother LaMelo in Charlotte, he might get on the radar of another team.

    Chris Lea - WRAL-TV @ChrisLeaTV

    LiAngelo is going to get a contract. Even if it’s not with the Hornets, he plays HARD and gives a spark to the team.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    LiAngelo is putting in work on the court 💪 <a href="https://t.co/JhscVQX02O">pic.twitter.com/JhscVQX02O</a>

    Ball and the Hornets play again Thursday, tipping off against the San Antonio Spurs at 3 p.m. ET.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!