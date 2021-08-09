Knicks Rumors: Dwayne Bacon Agrees to Contract After Being Waived By Magic

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have reportedly signed veteran guard Dwayne Bacon, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Bacon, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Orlando Magic, was released by the team on Sunday.

Bacon, 25, had a solid season for the Magic last year, appearing in all 72 games (50 starts) while averaging 10.9 points and 3.1 assists per contest. He shot 40.2 percent from the field but just 28.5 percent from three.

Given Orlando's logjam of guards, however—the team currently has Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris and Terrence Ross on the roster—Bacon's odds of getting much playing time in Orlando this season were slim.

Younger players like Fultz, Anthony, Suggs and Hampton seem more likely to earn major minutes as the rebuilding Magic look to give their up-and-coming prospects more experience.

The Knicks aren't exactly needy on the wing, with Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Alec Burks available, among others. But Bacon will provide solid veteran depth as the Knicks look to repeat their surprising run to the playoffs from a year ago.

Given the depth in New York, however, it's unlikely Bacon will appear in every game this season. He'll more than likely be one of the last guys off the bench for the Knicks.