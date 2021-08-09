Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Reveals New Adidas Logo, Explains 'Gladiator Mask'

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Patrick Mahomes unveiled his new "Gladiator" logo for his Adidas brand Monday,

“The gladiator mask in my logo represents the mindset of making an impact every single day. Whether it’s training in the gym, on-field practice or a game day–that’s always my mentality,” said Mahomes on his new logo.

The 2PM nickname was given to Mahomes to denote he is "Patrick Mahomes II." The secondary logo honors that nickname and "symbolizes Patrick’s ability to read and react in the moment, his mindset in the countdown to showtime."

Mahomes has been endorsed by Adidas since 2017.

The company filed trademarks with his initials earlier this year.