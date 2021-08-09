Jamal Adams Rumors: Seahawks 'Stretched Themselves Quite a Bit' in Contract Talks

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly "stretched themselves quite a bit" in contract negotiations with Jamal Adams, but the Pro Bowl safety is still pushing for a better deal.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported the two sides are at a stalemate, with Adams "not happy" with the latest offer. No financial terms were disclosed, but it would be a surprise if Adams' deal did not make him the NFL's highest-paid safety.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

