Patriots' Devin McCourty Says Cam Newton 'Puts It All Out on the Line for the Team'

As his second training camp in New England continues to roll along, Cam Newton appears to have fully bought into the "Patriot Way" and is helping rookie quarterback Mac Jones adjust to life in the NFL.

ESPN's Mike Reiss noted the No. 15 overall pick out of Alabama took nearly twice as many reps as Newton did Wednesday and Thursday after a difficult practice Tuesday with the 2015 MVP serving as a "model teammate" from the sidelines.

"He puts it all out on the line for the team," Patriots safety Devin McCourty told Reiss.

Belichick brought Newton back to New England on a one-year, $5.1 million deal this offseason, though Jones is likely the team's long-term plan under center. According to some who have seen Jones at training camp, that future may not be too far off.

"[Jones] is not operating like a rookie, that's clear to me," former New York Jets director of executive Pat Kirwan told Reiss. "He has poise, good arm strength. He's more what [offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels] wants to do, and how he's done it in the past. ... I wouldn't be surprised if by October we see [Jones] under center."

Newton, by recent accounts, appears ready to help Jones make that ascension.