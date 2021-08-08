Cowboys Won't Give New Contracts to Michael Gallup, Randy Gregory, UFAs Before 2022

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys won't be offering new deals to wideout Michael Gallup and defensive end Randy Gregory just yet as both players enter their final year under contract.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys aren't interested in offering new deals to any pending unrestricted free agents at this point, choosing instead to see how the season plays out:

"Wide receiver Michael Gallup and defensive end Randy Gregory are among the Dallas players entering the final season of their contract. Speaking on background, two Cowboys officials said that the team won’t extend either before this season — or for that matter, any other impending unrestricted free agent. Such talks aren’t expected to occur until early 2022.

"The Cowboys see dust in the air with several players’ futures. They want to wait for it to settle."

Gregory has been a Cowboys mainstay since the club drafted him No. 60 overall in 2015 and provides solid depth on the defensive line. Gallup, meanwhile, has started 35 of 46 games for Dallas. The Cowboys drafted him No. 81 overall in 2018.