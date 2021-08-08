A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart Headline FIBA's Women's All-Star Five for 2021 Olympics

AP Photo/Eric Gay

After helping the United States win a gold medal in women's basketball, A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were each selected to the Tokyo 2020 All-Star Five:

Stewart starred for Team USA in the final against Japan, finishing with 14 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and five steals. The Seattle Storm star averaged 15.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists during the tournament.

Wilson was another key player for Team USA, averaging 16.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The 2020 WNBA MVP was dominant on both ends of the court throughout the tournament and had five blocks in the final win over Japan. She finished plus-25 in the 90-75 victory.

Rui Machida scored just 7.2 points per game for the tournament, but her average of 12.5 assists across the six games was a major reason Japan took home a silver medal. Machida set an Olympic record with 18 assists in the semifinal win over France.

Sandrine Gruda earned her spot on the All-Star team after leading France to a bronze medal following a slow start in group play.

Emma Meesseman of Belgium also gained recognition thanks to her individual efforts despite failing to medal. She was the tournament's leading scorer at 26.8 points per game and second-leading rebounder at 10.5 per game, tallying 25 points and 11 boards in her team's loss to Japan in the quarterfinal.

While the All-Star list does recognize players from a variety of teams, it leaves Brittney Griner as a notable omission after her dominant 30-point effort in the gold-medal game. Griner and Wilson co-led the Americans in points per game this tournament (16.5) on the way to the country's seventh straight gold in women's basketball.