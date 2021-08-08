Pro Football Hall of Fame 2021: Ceremony Recap, Speech Highlights and Reaction

AP Photo/David Richard

For the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020, the wait was worth it.

Twelve NFL legends were officially enshrined into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, celebrating in an event that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canton, Ohio, is just a few hours away from Pittsburgh, so plenty of Pittsburgh Steelers fans made the drive west to laud two key figures in the franchise's Super Bowl XL victory: Bill Cowher and Troy Polamalu. Four-time Super Bowl champion Donnie Shell, meanwhile, was yet another member of the vaunted Steel Curtain defense to get enshrined.

Suffice it to say, there were a lot of Terrible Towels at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium:

Cowher brought the festivities to a close.

The 64-year-old had massive shoes to fill when he succeeded Chuck Noll. He left with the second-most wins (149) in Steelers history and brought Pittsburgh its fifth Super Bowl title.

He had play the role of diplomat when he referenced his playing and coaching career with the Cleveland Browns:

Cowher started as a special teams coach with the Browns on Marty Schottenheimer's staff and went out of the way to thank the late Schottenheimer.

Cowher helped bring Polamalu, a a first-round pick in the 2003 to Pittsburgh. The eight-time Pro Bowler immediately climbs near the top of the Hall of Fame bust power rankings:

Polamalu recounted one of his first "welcome to the NFL" moments:

He also summed up what he believed to be an ethos for anybody who ever wore the black and gold:

Before he went on to be a legendary head coach, Tony Dungy played two years with the Steelers and shared a locker room with Shell. Dungy reflected on Shell's big night:

The Steelers partisans who cheered Cowher, Polamalu and Shell had to put fandom aside as Jimmy Johnson took the podium.

Johnson only coached nine years in the NFL, but he made quite an impact. Beyond leading the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 1992 and 1993, his team-building approach has been duplicated by numerous coaches since.

Troy Aikman teared up upon watching Hall of Fame President David Baker inform Johnson he was a newly minted Hall of Famer. Aikman was on hand to present his former coach, and they shared a moment together on the stage:

Wayne Huizenga owned the Miami Dolphins when the franchise hired Johnson in 1996. He helped the former coach gain a new level of perspective on life:

Edgerrin James made an immediate impact for the Indianapolis Colts, leading the NFL in rushing in each of his first two seasons. He finished as the Colts' all-time leading rusher (9,226 yards) before enjoying two more 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

The 43-year-old reflected on his time with the Colts, when Indianapolis was often near the top of the AFC:

James also wanted to leave fans with a message that transcends football:

He also delivered perhaps the line of the night:

Isaac Bruce caught 1,024 passes for 15,208 yards and 91 touchdowns. Along with Marshall Faulk, Torry Holt and Kurt Warner, he was a member of the St. Louis Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf."

The four-time Pro Bowler took a moment during his speech to shout out an anonymous doubter who appears to have been a large source of motivation:

Steve Hutchinson helped pave the way for Shaun Alexander and Adrian Peterson on the gridiron. A seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, the former Michigan Wolverine was one of the best offensive linemen of his era.

His football career may not have gotten out of its nascent stages had he not experienced a change of heart at a pivotal moment.

The Hall of Fame festivities aren't drawing to a close just yet.

The Class of 2021 will be front and center Sunday, with the ceremony scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson and Charles Woodson are among the eight luminaries honored.