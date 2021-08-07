Colt McCoy Unknowingly Pranks Cardinals' Kyler Murray in Happy Birthday Video

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray turned 24 years old Saturday, and one of his presents was a birthday message from Cardinals backup signal-caller Colt McCoy via Cameo.

It was a surprise to Murray, but apparently, that was the case for McCoy too.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss explained the situation:

"Here's the catch: McCoy didn't know he was recording the video for Murray. In honor of Murray turning 24 on Saturday, Cardinals quarterbacks coach Cam Turner bought a video message from McCoy through Cameo, a site that enables people to pay celebrities to record personalized messages. Turner said the birthday boy's name was 'Buddy' and poked a little fun at the rivalry between Murray's Oklahoma Sooners and McCoy's Texas Longhorns.

"Turner used his mother-in-law's credit card and made up an email address just for the gift. That way, it was untraceable."

As Weinfuss noted, McCoy initially declined to do the video, but Turner agreed to pay double McCoy's $112 Cameo cost to expedite the message.

McCoy is in his first season with the Cardinals and 12th in the NFL after starring at Texas. Murray is beginning his third NFL campaign following a dominant Heisman Trophy-winning 2018 season for Oklahoma.

For anyone wondering, reviews of McCoy's Cameo work are overwhelmingly positive, with 10 of 10 people providing perfect five-star ratings.