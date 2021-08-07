Kevin Durant Reflects on Team USA's Gold Medal Run: 'One of Those Special Journeys'

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Kevin Durant added another chapter to his already historic basketball career on Saturday when he led the United States men's basketball team to an Olympic gold medal with an 87-82 win over France.

After scoring a game-high 29 points in the victory, Durant told ESPN's Brian Windhorst being part of this U.S. squad was "one of those special journeys" because of how they had to come together.

"When you're a part of a team that's evolving by the second, it's amazing to see," he said. "Each game we continued to grow. I'm grateful we all committed to it, we stuck with it and we finished it off."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.