    Olympic Track and Field 2021: Men's 4x400m Relay Winners, Times and Results

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVAugust 7, 2021

    AP Photo/Francisco Seco

    Team USA repeated as Olympic gold medalists in the men's 4x400-meter relay at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Saturday.

    The quartet of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin couldn't be touched with a time of 2:55.70.

    The Netherlands secured silver with a time of 2:57.18 and Botswana held on for bronze, completing the relay in 2:57.27.

