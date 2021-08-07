Olympic Track and Field 2021: Men's 4x400m Relay Winners, Times and Results

AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Team USA repeated as Olympic gold medalists in the men's 4x400-meter relay at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Saturday.

The quartet of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin couldn't be touched with a time of 2:55.70.

The Netherlands secured silver with a time of 2:57.18 and Botswana held on for bronze, completing the relay in 2:57.27.

