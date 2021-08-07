Olympic Track and Field 2021: Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin Help US Dominate 4x400

AP Photo/Francisco Seco

For the seventh consecutive Olympics, Team USA took gold in the women's 4x400-meter relay Saturday.

A veritable dream team of Sydney McLaughlin, Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu blew away the rest of the field with a time of 3:16.85 to prevail at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Poland won silver with a time of 3:20.53, while Jamaica earned bronze after finishing in 3:21.24.

Courtesy of Olympics.com, here is a full listing of results for Saturday's 4x400-meter relay:

1. United States: 3:16.85

2. Poland: 3:20.53

3. Jamaica: 3:21.24

4. Canada: 3:21.84

5. Great Britain: 3:22.59

6. Netherlands: 3:23.74

7. Belgium: 3:23.96

8. Cuba: 3:26.92

NBC Olympics tweeted video of the 19-year-old Mu dominating the rest of the field on the anchor leg, giving Team USA the win by nearly four seconds:

Chris Chavez of Sports Illustrated broke down the impressive splits for each of Team USA's four runners:

The result wasn't particularly surprising given that every member of the American relay team had already won an individual medal in Tokyo. McLaughlin and Muhammad won gold and silver in the 400-meter hurdles, Mu won gold in the 800 and Felix won bronze in the 400.

Team USA's win marked a historic moment for the 35-year-old Felix, who likely ran her final Olympic race.

With a bronze in the 400, Felix already became the most decorated female track athlete in Olympic history with 10 medals. With her 11th medal Saturday, she passed Carl Lewis as the most decorated American track athlete regardless of gender:

Former American distance runner Kyle Merber and American Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon both marveled at what Team USA was able to accomplish Saturday:

The United States hasn't won anything other than gold in the event since the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona when it took silver, but rarely has Team USA had such a stacked team that outclassed the rest of the field so thoroughly.

There was no catching Team USA on Saturday, but Poland set a new national record and medaled for the first time ever at the Olympics in the 4x400-meter relay.

The result was somewhat disappointing for Jamaica after winning silver at each of the previous three Olympics, but with a bronze, the Jamaicans have now medaled in the event at six straight Games.

Since the race marked Felix's Olympic swansong, it is fitting that the 4x400-meter relay was the final women's track event at the Tokyo Games. It sent her off in style and showcased the future of American women's running with McLaughlin and Mu as well.