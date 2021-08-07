Molly Seidel Wins Olympic Bronze Medal Running in Her 3rd Marathon Ever

AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama

Molly Seidel's third-ever marathon ended with her winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old American long-distance runner finished third in the women's marathon with a time of 2:27:46.

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir (2:27:20) and Brigid Kosgei (2:27:36) took first and second, respectively.

Seidel is a decorated long-distance runner who dominated during her time at Notre Dame, winning the 2015 NCAA Division I cross-country championship.

She was also the champion in the 3,000-meter and 5,000-meter races at the 2016 NCAA Division I indoor track-and-field championships.

Seidel has since represented Team USA in numerous international competitions. Her first-ever marathon occurred at the U.S. Olympic trials in February 2020, when she took second.

Seidel's second marathon was in London, where she finished sixth in the field in October 2020.