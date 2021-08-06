Seahawks Rumors: Duane Brown Seeking Contract Extension Ahead of 2021 Season

AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart

Seattle Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown is seeking a contract extension in advance of his deal ending following the 2021 season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown, who turns 36 years old on August 30, has made four Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team during his 13-year NFL career.

The former Virginia Tech star spent 2008-2017 with the Houston Texans before being traded midseason to Seattle, where he has played since.

Brown has started 186 games over his lengthy NFL career, and he received excellent marks for his work during the 2020 season.

Per Pro Football Focus, he was responsible for just two sacks over 1,048 snaps, and he finished with a superb grade of 87.3 out of 100 (sixth out of 86 offensive tackles, per Samuel Gold of The Athletic).

Brown was a stalwart on a Seahawks offensive line that largely struggled without him, as the team allowed quarterback Russell Wilson to be sacked 52 times (including playoffs).

He may be entering his 14th NFL season, but it's not uncommon for offensive linemen to successfully contribute late in their careers.

Of note, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, who turns 40 years old in December, is set to start at left tackle for L.A. this season.

Keeping Brown around past 2021 would likely be a wise move for Seattle as the team looks to improve upon a 2020 season that saw the 'Hawks win the NFC West with a 12-4 record before falling to the Rams in the NFC Wild Card round.