Trey Lance to Get Reps with 49ers' 1st-Team amid QB Battle with Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says he plans to give Trey Lance reps with the first-team offense in practice moving forward.

Shanahan indicated there is not an open competition for the starting job and Jimmy Garoppolo remains their starter. To this point, Lance has only one rep with the starting lineup.

"Trey will get reps with the 1s," Shanahan said. "That doesn't mean the competition is open. It just means I want him to get some reps with the [No. 1] O-line."

