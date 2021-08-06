X

    Kevin Durant to Sign 4-Year, $198 Million Contract Extension with Nets

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 7, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant plans to sign a four-year, $198 million contract extension Saturday, agent Rich Kleiman told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

    Durant was eligible to become a free agent after next season. He originally signed a four-year, $164.3 million deal with the Nets in 2019.

    The future Hall of Famer sat out the entire 2019-20 season recovering from a ruptured Achilles and returned in 2020-21 looking every bit like his former self. He averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists but was limited to 35 regular-season games due to injuries and a COVID-19 diagnosis.

    The Nets' next order of business may be offering extensions to James Harden and Kyrie Irving, who each have player options for the 2022-23 season. Harden's next contract could pay him upwards of $50 million per season, while Irving's max extension would be the same as Durant's.

    It's unclear if Harden or Irving has an interest in matching Durant's long-term commitment to Brooklyn.

    The Nets are facing a total payroll and luxury tax payment of $296 million next season, per  ESPN's Bobby Marks. That number will likely only rise in future seasons, provided the Brooklyn Big Three sticks together. 

