Bills' Josh Allen on Contract Talks: 'It'll Work Itself Out ... I'm at Peace with It'

Josh Allen doesn't seem to be too worried about when he will receive a second contract from the Buffalo Bills.

"If it does [happen], great," Allen said, per Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio (h/t Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk). "If it doesn't, great. I'm trying to be the best that I can be for this team this year. We've got a goal set. Like I said, it'll work itself out. ... When it happens, it happens. I'm at peace with it."

The Bills exercised the fifth-year option on Allen's contract in May, which means he is under contract through the 2022 campaign.

He is also eligible for an extension, although general manager Brandon Beane told WGR 550 (h/t Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk) the Bills will "probably put a deadline on [contract talks] at some point here in the preseason."

While the No. 7 pick in the 2018 draft struggled early in his career with accuracy, he turned the corner in 2020 as a Pro Bowler and completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while adding 421 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

The Wyoming product led the Bills to an AFC East crown at 13-3 and took them to the conference title game for the first time since the 1993 campaign.

Allen is just 25 years old, has a strong enough arm to make almost any throw and can make plays with his legs. He is already on the shortlist of the best quarterbacks in the AFC and is coming off a deep playoff run.

It seems inevitable that Buffalo will sign Allen to an extension at some point given his progression.