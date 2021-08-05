Dana White on Khabib: 'I’ve Abandoned All Hope...Threw the Kitchen Sink at This Kid'

AP Photo/Jon Gambrell

Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement appears as if it is going to be permanent.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, UFC President Dana White explained why he's "abandoned all hope" of convincing Nurmagomedov to fight again.

"Believe me, I threw the kitchen sink at this kid, tried to get him to stick around and I think he’s done," White said.

The 32-year-old surprisingly announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October.

Following the victory, the Russian said in a post-fight interview inside the octagon his decision to walk away was due in part to his father's death.

"I talk with my mother three days. She don't want that I go fight without father," he said. "I promised her it's going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here."

White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto in January he was going to speak with Nurmagomedov about doing one more fight.

When nothing came of those talks, the UFC lightweight title was officially vacated on March 19. Charles Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 262 on May 15 to win the 155-pound championship.

Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts with a perfect 29-0 record. His 13 consecutive wins in UFC is tied for the fourth-longest streak in the history of the promotion.