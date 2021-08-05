Gerald McCoy, Raiders Agree to Contract Following Training Camp Workout

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders announced the signing of veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on Wednesday.

McCoy, 33, missed the 2020 season with a ruptured right quadriceps tendon.

Per ESPN, "There was an injury waiver as part of the agreement on the three-year, $18 million deal McCoy signed as a free agent in March of 2020 with Dallas that negated the contract going forward because of chronic tendinitis in his right knee/quadriceps."

He last played in the 2019 season with the Carolina Panthers, posting 37 tackles (seven for loss), five sacks, 13 quarterback hits and two passes defensed.

That followed nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where McCoy was one of the most disruptive defensive tackles in football and a six-time Pro Bowler. He was also a first-team All-Pro selection in 2013 after notching a career-high 9.5 sacks to go along with 21 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

While McCoy is no longer that level of player, the Raiders will be hoping he can provide depth alongside players like Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson and Solomon Thomas, among others.

One of the major needs in Oakland is an improved pass rush after the team after finishing 29th in sacks last season (21). McCoy won't singlehandedly change their fortunes in that regard, but he may be able to carve out a role for himself on passing downs as an interior rusher.