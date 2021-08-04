Wizards' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Spencer Dinwiddie Sign-And-Trade

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards are reportedly signing Spencer Dinwiddie to a three-year, $62 million deal as part of a complicated, five-team sign-and-trade scenario, per multiple reports.

So, how is Washington's roster shaping up after the deal? While more changes may be coming, the depth chart could look something like this:

PG: Spencer Dinwiddie / Aaron Holiday

SG: Bradley Beal / Caleb Homesley

SF: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope / Deni Avdija / Corey Kispert

PF: Rui Hachimura / Kyle Kuzma / Davis Bertans / Isaiah Todd / Anthony Gill

C: Thomas Bryant / Montrezl Harrell / Daniel Gafford

It wouldn't be shocking if more trades followed. The Wizards have a logjam at both forward positions and center.

At power forward, for instance, Hachimura, Kuzma and Bertans are all worthy of playing time. At center, Bryant, Harrell and Gafford—who impressed last season in a backup role—will push for a spot in the rotation.

The Wizards won't be upset with their depth on the wing, where Beal will be complemented by Caldwell-Pope, Avdija and Kispert. And Dinwiddie and Holiday are a solid one-two punch at point guard.

The Wizards may not be title contenders, but they have a deep roster with enough talent to make a push for a postseason spot in an Eastern Conference that looks much stronger, and deeper, than a year ago.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics will still be strong. The Miami Heat bolstered their roster with Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker (and also re-signed Duncan Robinson). The Chicago Bulls added Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan. The New York Knicks brought back their core and added Kemba Walker. The Indiana Pacers have a nice collection of talent. The Toronto Raptors lost Lowry but will be back in Canada and still feature a strong roster. And don't count out the Charlotte Hornets and exciting young playmaker LaMelo Ball.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

You can make a strong argument that 12 teams will have a shot to claim one of the six automatic playoff berths or one of the four spots in the play-in tournament. Even the Cleveland Cavaliers could make a jump if their young talent continues to grow. Really only the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons feel like squads that will definitely be out of the postseason conversation.

The point is that the Wizards aren't guaranteed to return to the playoffs with this roster. Far from it. They have solid players behind their star, Beal, but a number of teams that finished behind them have improved. Washington will have a fight on its hands.