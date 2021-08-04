Washington Football Team Bans Headdresses, Face Paint at FedEx Field

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday that "Native American inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn" in FedEx Field for the upcoming 2021 season.

The move comes a year after the team dropped its racist nickname and logo.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.