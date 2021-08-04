Bucs' Todd Bowles Reportedly Agrees to 3-Year Contract as NFL's Highest-Paid DC

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Todd Bowles reportedly reached an agreement Wednesday on a three-year contract extension that will keep his status as the NFL's highest-paid defensive coordinator.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news and noted the deal "doesn't preclude him from taking another head coaching job." Financial terms of the contract weren't immediately released.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.