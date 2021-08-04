X

    Olympic Track and Field 2021: Men's 800M Medal Winners, Times and Results

    Kenyan runners went 1-2 in the men's 800 meters at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Wednesday with Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir taking gold.

    With a time of 1:45.06, Korir beat out teammate Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich, who won silver after crossing the finish line in 1:45.23. Poland's Patryk Dobek was the bronze medalist with a time of 1:45.39.

    Kenya has now won the men's 800 meters at each of the past four Olympics, and it has gotten two runners on the podium three times during that stretch.

            

