Rodney Hood Intends to Sign 1-Year Bucks Contract After Expected Release from Raptors

Veteran wing Rodney Hood agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported the Toronto Raptors will release Hood from his contract, thus freeing up him to join the Bucks when he clears waivers.

Eric Koreen of The Athletic reported July 27 the Raptors and Hood agreed to extend the deadline to guarantee his $10.85 million salary for 2021-22 until Tuesday.

Hood split his time between the Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers last season, which was the worst of his career to date. He averaged 4.5 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 36.2 percent from the floor and 30.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The 28-year-old may have felt the lingering effects from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in December 2019.

Kevin Durant made a successful comeback from a major Achilles injury. He's also a generational talent who took an entire season off to recuperate, two things that don't apply to Hood. Perhaps Hood's Achilles tear will have long-term consequences on his game.

With that said, this is a sensible gamble for the Bucks.

The 6'8" forward is a career 36.7 percent shooter from three-point range. He has also lined up at four different positions—point guard, shooting guard, small forward and power forward—for varying stretches, making him a versatile piece in Milwaukee's rotation.

For the most part, the Bucks are running things back with the squad that delivered a championship in 2021. P.J. Tucker is the most notable defection after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported he will sign with the Miami Heat. General manager Jon Horst doesn't need to do too much this offseason.

The cost to sign Hood will presumably be low, making him a low-risk addition who can add some scoring punch to the second unit. In the event his struggles from 2020-21 carry over, Milwaukee isn't tied down to anything beyond next season.