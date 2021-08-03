X

    Giants' Joe Judge Livid After Massive Brawl Breaks Out During Training Camp

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVAugust 3, 2021

    AP Photo/John Munson

    New York Giants head coach Joe Judge punished his team after a fight broke out during the first day of padded practice in training camp Tuesday.

    Several beat writers described the brawl and Judge's reaction:

    Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

    Massive fight here at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> camp. Corey Clement busted a big run, Logan Ryan leveled Evan Engram late. Somehow Daniel Jones ended up on the bottom of the pile. <br><br>Joe Judge lines whole team up on the goal line, and now the entire team running 100-yard gassers.

    Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan

    First day of pads got ugly. Corey Clement got popped at end of a play during 11-on-11s. Evan Engram defended his guy. Logan Ryan crushed Engram from behind. Team scuffled. Guys on the ground. <br><br>End result: A FURIOUS Joe Judge. Ten minutes later Giants still running sprints.

    Ralph Vacchiano @RVacchianoSNY

    A full-team brawl at Giants camp with QB Daniel Jones somehow at the bottom of the pile. … Joe Judge is absolutely livid. He’s got the players lined up now to run.

    His anger remained after extensive sprints and pushups for the players:

    Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

    The angriest I’ve seen Joe Judge. He just called the players together and is lighting them up. Told everyone else to stay out of the huddle. <a href="https://t.co/LUFFZgkYv4">https://t.co/LUFFZgkYv4</a>

    Ralph Vacchiano @RVacchianoSNY

    And now practice is mercifully over. Wow. I’ve never seen Joe Judge that angry. <br><br>Actually I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anyone that angry.

    Judge is heading into his second season as the Giants head coach after spending the previous eight years as an assistant with the New England Patriots. He is looking to turn things around after finishing 6-10 in 2020.

    Quarterback Daniel Jones gave his perspective while noting what was learned during the practice:

    Giants Videos @SNYGiants

    Has Daniel Jones ever seen Joe Judge as angry as he was after today's brawl at practice?<br><br>"He can get excited, guys certainly got the message today" <a href="https://t.co/01zlbUu1QE">pic.twitter.com/01zlbUu1QE</a>

    "That's the way it is in a game. If you lose your cool, there's consequences and that hurts the team," Jones said. "So that was the message and I think that everyone understands that now."

    Judge wasn't the only coach who sent a message Tuesday about maintaining control in training camp. The Carolina Panthers waived defensive back J.T. Ibe after a head-to-head hit on receiver Keith Kirkwood in practice.

