Giants' Joe Judge Livid After Massive Brawl Breaks Out During Training Camp

Giants' Joe Judge Livid After Massive Brawl Breaks Out During Training CampAugust 3, 2021
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge punished his team after a fight broke out during the first day of padded practice in training camp Tuesday.
Several beat writers described the brawl and Judge's reaction:
Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL
Massive fight here at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> camp. Corey Clement busted a big run, Logan Ryan leveled Evan Engram late. Somehow Daniel Jones ended up on the bottom of the pile. <br><br>Joe Judge lines whole team up on the goal line, and now the entire team running 100-yard gassers.
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
First day of pads got ugly. Corey Clement got popped at end of a play during 11-on-11s. Evan Engram defended his guy. Logan Ryan crushed Engram from behind. Team scuffled. Guys on the ground. <br><br>End result: A FURIOUS Joe Judge. Ten minutes later Giants still running sprints.
His anger remained after extensive sprints and pushups for the players:
Judge is heading into his second season as the Giants head coach after spending the previous eight years as an assistant with the New England Patriots. He is looking to turn things around after finishing 6-10 in 2020.
Quarterback Daniel Jones gave his perspective while noting what was learned during the practice:
"That's the way it is in a game. If you lose your cool, there's consequences and that hurts the team," Jones said. "So that was the message and I think that everyone understands that now."
Judge wasn't the only coach who sent a message Tuesday about maintaining control in training camp. The Carolina Panthers waived defensive back J.T. Ibe after a head-to-head hit on receiver Keith Kirkwood in practice.