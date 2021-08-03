PGA Tour Reveals New Schedule for 2021-22 Season; Features Joint European Tour Events

Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The PGA Tour revealed its schedule for the 2021-22 season Tuesday and announced an expansion of its partnership with the European Tour.

It was divulged that three tournaments will be co-sanctioned by the PGA and European Tours next season, and they will count toward both the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup and European Tour's Race to Dubai standings.

The co-sanctioned events will be the Barbasol Championship, the Barracuda Championship and the Genesis Scottish Open. Both the Barbasol Championship and Genesis Scottish Open will be played July 7-10, 2022, while the Barracuda Championship will be played the following week.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said the following regarding the PGA Tour's synergy with the European Tour:

"With today's news, I am pleased to say that the PGA Tour and the European Tour are both stronger than at any time in our history, as we are positioned to grow–together–over the next 10 years faster than we have at any point in our existence. We are committed to continuing to evolve and adapt, and with our ever-strengthening partnership with the European Tour, to take the global game to the heights we all know it is capable of."

The PGA Tour noted that there will be 45 regular-season events in 2021-22 that will be followed by three FedEx Cup playoff events.

The first playoff tournament is being moved to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, and will be known as the FedEx St. Jude Championship, replacing the Northern Trust in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Following the St. Jude from Aug. 11-14, 2022, will be the BMW Championship and then the Tour Championship.

The PGA Tour also announced the dates for its four major championships in 2022.

The Masters will be held April 7-10 at Augusta National, the PGA Championship will run May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the U.S. Open will take place June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, and the Open Championship will emanate from St. Andrews Links in Fife, Scotland, from July 14-17.

It was also reinforced that the upcoming Ryder Cup will go from Sept. 23-26, 2021, at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

The final tournament on the schedule for 2021-22, the Tour Championship, will decide the winner of the FedEx Cup from Aug. 25-28, 2022, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.