Elaine Thompson-Herah Wins Women's 200m Olympic Gold; USA's Gabby Thomas Wins Bronze

Elaine Thompson-Herah continued her sprinting dominance with a gold medal in the women's 200-meter run after finishing with a time of 21.53 seconds.

The Jamaican won gold medals in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 2016 and followed it up with another double at the Tokyo Olympics.

Christine Mboma of Namibia earned the silver medal, while American Gabrielle Thomas won the bronze ahead of decorated veteran Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Final Results

1. Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM): 21.53 seconds

2. Christine Mboma (NAM): 21.81 seconds

3. Gabrielle Thomas (USA): 21.87 seconds

4. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM): 21.94 seconds

5. Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV): 22.27 seconds

6. Beatrice Masilingi (NAM): 22.28 seconds

7. Mujinga Kambundji (SUI): 22.30 seconds

8. Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH): 24.00 seconds

Full results available at Olympics.com.

It was a historic race for Thompson-Herah, who won her fourth Olympic gold medal:

The time of 21.53 was not only much faster than her gold-medal winning 21.78 from five years ago, but it was a personal best for the 29-year-old as she continues to dominate the sport.

It also put her well clear of the next three, who created an exciting battle for the remaining medals.

Mboma was running sixth in the race before an incredible close down the stretch, earning the silver medal after producing the second-fastest time in qualifying. At just 18 years old, the Namibian will surely remain a factor in this event going forward.

Thomas also impressed as the Harvard grad took home the bronze with a time of 21.87 seconds.

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was the other big name in the race with seven career Olympic medals, including two gold in the 100-meter dash and one silver in the 200 back in 2012, but she fell just short of the podium Tuesday.