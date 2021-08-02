Marcus Mariota Trade Rumors: Colts Eyed Raiders QB Before Carson Wentz Deal

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Indianapolis Colts were interested in trading for Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota before landing Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Carson Wentz, per Mike Kaye of NJ.com.

The report dropped on the same day the Colts announced that Wentz will be out five to 12 weeks after undergoing a procedure on his left foot. Jacob Eason is filling in as the Colts' starter in Wentz's absence.

