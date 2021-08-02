Louisville to Build Statue Honoring Lamar Jackson at Cardinal Stadium

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson will be honored with a statue at the University of Louisville outside Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra announced the news Monday on the Deener Show (h/t Shawn Barbour of Cardinals Sports Zone).

The statue will be placed at the main entrance alongside fellow Louisville great Johnny Unitas, who also went on to a great professional career in Baltimore.

Jackson was the first Cardinals player to win the Heisman Trophy in 2016 during a season in which he totaled 30 passing touchdowns and 21 rushing touchdowns.

Over his final two seasons in college, Jackson totaled 7,203 passing yards, 57 passing touchdowns, 3,172 rushing yards and 39 rushing touchdowns. He won the Heisman in 2016 ahead of other top quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson before finishing third in voting in 2017.

He also earned the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top quarterback, Maxwell Award as the nation's top player and twice won the ACC Player of the Year award.

The individual accolades will help him be immortalized at the school alongside Unitas, who went onto be named a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Jackson will hope for similar success in his professional career and is already on his way with an MVP award in his second NFL season with the Ravens. If he keeps it up, he will be alongside Unitas and Ray Lewis with another statue outside M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.