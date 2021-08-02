Bulls' Zach Lavine: 'I Outplayed My Contract. ... I Just Want My Respect'

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

After earning his first All-Star selection in 2020-21, Zach LaVine wants the Chicago Bulls to pay him what he's worth.

"I outplayed my contract," LaVine said Monday, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN. "I've been very loyal to Chicago. I like Chicago. I just want my respect. If that's now or later, it's something we've got to work out internally."

LaVine is heading into the final season of his initial four-year, $78 million contract. The guard is eligible for an extension this offseason, but his maximum deal would be $105 million over four years.

According to Windhorst, the Bulls would have to use a "renegotiation and extension" to increase LaVine's salary, which would cut into the team's cap space.

