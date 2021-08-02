X

    Olympic Men's Gymnastics 2021: Vault Medal Winners, Scores and Results

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 2, 2021

    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    When scoring is done down to the thousands of a tenth of a point, you don't expect to see many ties.

    But that was the case Monday in the men's vault competition at the 2021 Summer Games, with Shin Jeahwan of South Korea earning gold on a tiebreaker over ROC's Denis Abliazin.

    Both Shin and Abliazin finished with averages of 14.783 on their two vaults. Shin was awarded the gold because he had the highest individual score on a single routine.

    Armenia's Artur Davtyan earned bronze with a score of 14.733 and also won a tiebreak with Carlos Yulo of the Philippines.

             

    Men's Vault Results

    Gold: Shin Jeahwan (South Korea): 14.783
    Silver: Denis Abliazin (ROC): 14.783
    Bronze: Artur Davtyan (Armenia): 14.733

    Davtyan is the first Armenian to medal in men's gymnastics.

    Shin's triumph is South Korea's second gold in the sport. Hak Seon Yang previously won the country's first gold at the 2012 Summer Games.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    South Korean Yeo Seojeong won bronze in the women's vault earlier in these Games. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!