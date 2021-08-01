Report: Nerlens Noel Targeted by Raptors, Knicks, Pistons, Kings in NBA Free Agency

Elsa/Getty Images

Coming off a productive 2020-21 season, Nerlens Noel is reportedly going to have his share of suitors as a free agent.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Noel is expected to receive interest from the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.

From that group, the Knicks are the most familiar with Noel. The 27-year-old spent last season with the team, starting 41 games when Mitchell Robinson was sidelined with injuries.

The Raptors have been linked to several centers so far this offseason. B/R's Jake Fischer reported the Cleveland Cavaliers view Toronto as their "biggest threat" to retaining Jarrett Allen as a restricted free agent.

Fischer also listed the Raptors and Knicks as potential landing spots for Richaun Holmes. The Kings' interest in Noel could depend on what happens with Holmes, who spent the past two seasons in Sacramento.

The Pistons have an opening at center after agreeing to trade Mason Plumlee and the 37th overall pick in the 2021 draft to the Charlotte Hornets for the 57th overall pick in Thursday's draft, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Drafted sixth overall in 2013, Noel has bounced around the league over the past eight seasons. Prior to his time in New York, he had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Noel averaged 5.1 points on 61.4 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game in 64 appearances for the Knicks last season.