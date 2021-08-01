X

    Xavien Howard Open to Staying with Dolphins Amid Contract Dispute: 'It's Up to Them'

    Blake SchusterContributor IAugust 1, 2021
    Disgruntled Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard isn't giving up on his front office just yet. 

    Asked on Saturday about his previous trade request, the All-Pro noted the Dolphins could resolve things by restructuring his current contract. 

    "It's up to them," Howard said

    Despite leading the league with 10 interceptions last season, Howard's contract features $12 million in nonguaranteed money in 2021, making him the 12th-best-paid cornerback in the NFL. 

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Xavien Howard: <a href="https://t.co/CdeL70tUqh">pic.twitter.com/CdeL70tUqh</a>

    "I don't feel valued, or respected by the Dolphins," Howard wrote on Instagram earlier in the week. "Just like they can take a business-first approach, so can I."

      

