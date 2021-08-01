Xavien Howard Open to Staying with Dolphins Amid Contract Dispute: 'It's Up to Them'August 1, 2021
Mark Brown/Getty Images
Disgruntled Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard isn't giving up on his front office just yet.
Asked on Saturday about his previous trade request, the All-Pro noted the Dolphins could resolve things by restructuring his current contract.
"It's up to them," Howard said.
Despite leading the league with 10 interceptions last season, Howard's contract features $12 million in nonguaranteed money in 2021, making him the 12th-best-paid cornerback in the NFL.
"I don't feel valued, or respected by the Dolphins," Howard wrote on Instagram earlier in the week. "Just like they can take a business-first approach, so can I."