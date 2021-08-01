Olympic Swimming 2021: Women's 4x100M Medley Relay Medal Winners, Times, Results

Al Bello/Getty Images

The battle among the United States, Canada and Australia in the women's 4x100-meter medley relay culminated as the Australians claimed victory in Saturday's thrilling final at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Australian squad posted an Olympic-record time of 3:51.60. The U.S. finished a close second at 3:51.73, followed by Canada at 3:52.60.

In the qualifying heats Friday, Canada, the United States and Australia finished in the top three spots. The margin of time that separated No. 1 (Canada) from No. 3 (Australia) was 0.22 seconds (3:55.17 to 3:55.39).

This was expected to be another close battle among that trio, and it played out that way as Cate Campbell edged Abbey Weitzeil in the freestyle at the end to give Australia its first Olympic gold medal in this event since 2008.

Women's 4x100-Meter Medley Relay Final Results

Gold: Australia (3:51.60)

Silver: United States (3:51.73)

Bronze: Canada (3:52.60)

4th: China (3:54.13)

5th: Sweden (3:54.27)

6th: Italy (3:56.68)

7th: Russian Olympic Committee (3:56.93)

8th: Japan (3:58.12)

The Canadian team got off to a strong start in the backstroke. Kylie Masse had her country sitting in first place at the end of the first leg with Australia in second and the U.S. in third.

Team USA got out in front of the pack during the breaststroke. Lydia Jacoby continued her stellar performance in Tokyo in this event after winning an individual gold in the women's 100-meter breaststroke.

While Jacoby put the U.S. in the lead, Australia kept things close because Chelsea Hodges finished the backstroke in 1:05.57.

The U.S. and Australia remained in the top two spots coming out of the butterfly leg. Torri Huske kept the Americans in first, but Emma McKeon narrowed the gap thanks to a finishing time that was 0.25 seconds faster (55.91 to 56.16).

That set up Campbell vs. Weitzeil in the freestyle to determine the winner. Campbell's time of 52.11 seconds would have been good enough to win silver in the women's 100-meter freestyle individual race from Friday. (McKeon won that event in 51.96 seconds.)

The United States was the two-time defending Olympic champion in the women's 4x100-meter medley. America has won gold or silver at every Olympics since the event was introduced in 1960 except for when it boycotted the 1980 Games in Moscow.

Canada's bronze is its first medal in this race since the 1988 team also finished third.